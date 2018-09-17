Healthcare  | Consumer  | On the Move | Top News

Aurora Cannabis up 15% premarket on talks with Coca-Cola on CBD drinks

|About: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACBFF)|By:, SA News Editor

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) is up 15% premarket on light volume on the heels of a Bloomberg report that it is in talks with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) aimed at developing cannabinoid-infused drinks (non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana).

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) is starting a joint venture in Canada with Hydropothecary Corp. to develop cannabis drinks there. Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) is in talks with at least three Canadian cannabis producers about a possible deal.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is up 7% premarket. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) are up 2%.

