E*Trade August DARTs rise 7% from July, 30% Y/Y

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) daily average revenue trades increase 7% to 267,619 from July, and represent a 30% jump from a year ago. The number of trading days in August was 23 vs. 20.5 in July and unchanged from August 2017.

Derivatives represent about 32% of DARTs during the month vs 34% in July and 31% in August 2017.

Net new brokerage assets were $1.7B during the month; customer margin balances decreased $300M, ending the month at $10.7B; customers were net sellers of about $300M in securities in August.

Added 58,119 gross new brokerage accounts in August, ending the month with about 3.9M brokerage accounts--up 32,973 from July.

