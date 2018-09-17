Hennes & Mauritz soars after strong earnings

Shares of Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) fly after the company reports strong FQ3 earnings.

Sales were up 9% to 55.82 Swedish kronor ($6.2B) during the quarter as the continuous transition amid the major shift within the industry helped contribute to a gradually improved sales development and increased market share in many markets. On the downside, sales and cost development in some of the global retailer's important markets were "considerably affected" by the issues that emerged during the implementation of new logistics systems in the spring.