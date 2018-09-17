FDA lifts partial clinical hold on Mersana's XMT-1522; shares ahead 8% premarket

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announces that the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the Phase 1 study of XMT-1522.

Mersana and the FDA reached alignment on changes to the protocol, including increased monitoring as well as the exclusion of patients with advanced hepatic impairment. Mersana has also decided to implement similar modifications to the XMT-1536 protocol.

In addition, alternative dosing regimens will be evaluated for both clinical trials. The XMT-1522 trial will begin with a once-every-four-week dose regimen. This dosing regimen has already been implemented in the XMT-1536 trial.

The company may evaluate additional regimens as well. Data on XMT-1536 is expected in H1 2019.