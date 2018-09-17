Copart expands in Europe with second location in Germany

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the opening of its second location in Germany.

Alain Van Munster, Managing Director, Copart Germany said, "With our proximity to Leipzig, we are able to more efficiently serve a substantial portion of the German market. Our location is also closer to our Members in Poland and Eastern Europe, who represent an important buyer base for our vehicles."

"A critical part of our plan is to roll out multiple locations throughout Germany, creating the best network of sites in the country. I'm proud of how quickly our team is performing and look forward to announcing additional sites soon," said Copart Chief Executive Officer Jay Adair.