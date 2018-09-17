Firmenich to acquire Senomyx

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) soars after agreeing to a deal to be acquired by Firmenich for $1.50 per share in cash.

The transaction has already been approved by the boards of both companies.

The merger is expected to close in Q4.

Deal details: "Senomyx will be integrated into Firmenich's North America Research & Development organization and its products will be commercialized through its Taste Platform. Senomyx R&D operations will remain in San Diego, with a continued focus on discovering and developing world-class flavor and sweetener solutions for the world's greatest brands."

SNMX +41.91% premarket to $1.49.

Source: Press Release