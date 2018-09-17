Eidos Therapeutics presents data from Phase 1 trial of AG10 at the 22nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the HFSA

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) presents results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of AG10 during a poster session at the 22nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA).

The poster, entitled “AG10, A Novel, Potent, and Selective Transthyretin Stabilizer, Is Well-Tolerated at Doses Resulting in Target Therapeutic Blood Levels, and Demonstrates Clinical Proof-of-Concept in Healthy Volunteers,” was presented on Saturday, September 15.

In this initial Phase 1 study in healthy adult volunteers, AG10 was well-tolerated with no safety signals of potential clinical concern identified. At the highest tested dose, AG10 achieved 100% transthyretin (TTR) stabilization at peak concentration and over 95% TTR stabilization on average at steady state. Serum TTR concentrations, an in vivo indicator of TTR stability, were increased to a greater degree in AG10-treated patients than placebo-treated patients from baseline to Day 12.