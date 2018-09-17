Citi suggests Amazon split in two to avoid antitrust investigation

Citi Research reiterates its Buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but suggests the tech giant should split into two companies to avoid U.S. antitrust scrutiny.

Analyst Mark May: “There has been greater noise of late regarding the desire to investigate and potentially regulate the company. By separating the retail and AWS businesses, Amazon could minimize or avoid the risk of increased regulatory pressure.”

May notes that President Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon.

The analyst estimates a roughly $400B enterprise value for Amazon’s retail segment and $600B for AWS.

Target reaffirmed at $2,250, a 14% upside to Friday’s close.

Amazon shares are down 0.7% premarket to $1,956.10.

