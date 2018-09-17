Cellectar Bio up 24% premarket on another RPDD tag for CLR 131

Thinly traded nano cap Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) is up 24% premarket on increased volume in response to the FDA's granting of Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to CLR 131 for the treatment of a rare pediatric cancer called osteosarcoma, the fourth pediatric cancer so designated.

Among the benefits of the tag is the awarding of a priority review voucher, if the product is approved for the indication, that can be used for accelerated review of a future marketing application or sold to a third party.