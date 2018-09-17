PulteGroup relaunches Centex brand in Georgia for affordable new homes

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is relaunching the Centex brand in Georgia with plans for affordable new-home communities aimed at first-time buyers in the metro Atlanta area.

The brand hasn't had a presence in the market since 2011.

“As the Atlanta region continues to add population and jobs, there is strong demand for more affordably priced homes across Atlanta’s suburban counties,” says Will Cutler, division president for PulteGroup’s Georgia division.

More than half of recent new and existing home sales in the Metro Atlanta area were priced under $250,000, making the Centex brand especially well-positioned to provide family-oriented buyers affordable homes where they want to live, the company says.

