XPO Logistics to add 8K seasonal Jobs in North America

XPO Logistics' (NYSEMKT:XPO) retail logistics volume rose 20% Y/Y in August, primarily driven by consumer demand for e-commerce and omnichannel retail fulfilment.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're ramping up for the holiday season and another significant increase in e-commerce activity. We expect to add 8,000 seasonal jobs before November - a significant increase over last year's holiday hiring. Our modern warehouses are filled with automation that is an attractive choice for workers and helps us to be as productive as possible for our customers."