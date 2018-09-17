Analysts see VR lift for Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Analysts are bumping up price targets on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) following the restaurant/entertainment chain's Q2 earnings topper.
BMO moves to a price target of $70 on D&B, while Wells Fargo takes it PT to $69 as it points to the potential for the virtual reality platform to grow.
During Dave & Buster's Q2 earnings conference call, execs said that they expect virtual reality games to provide a seocond-half comparable sales lift, although there is an expectation for a slight margin drag due to the new labor profile in the back half.
PLAY +0.85% premarket to $62.85 to follow on Friday's 7.88% rally. The 52-week high on Dave & Buster's is $62.86.
