Analysts see VR lift for Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Analysts are bumping up price targets on Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) following the restaurant/entertainment chain's Q2 earnings topper.

BMO moves to a price target of $70 on D&B, while Wells Fargo takes it PT to $69 as it points to the potential for the virtual reality platform to grow.

During Dave & Buster's Q2 earnings conference call, execs said that they expect virtual reality games to provide a seocond-half comparable sales lift, although there is an expectation for a slight margin drag due to the new labor profile in the back half.