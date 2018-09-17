Ares Management +2.1% after adding two portfolio managers to credit group

Ares Management rises 2.1% in premarket trading after announcing Jason Duko and Kapil Singh are joining as partners and portfolio managers in the Ares Credit Group, focusing on liquid credit strategies.

The new appointments reflect Ares's push in below investment-grade credit.

Duko will be primarily responsible for managing U.S. bank loan strategies, while Singh will be responsible for managing U.S. high-yield bond strategies. Both will be members of the U.S. Liquid Credit Investment Committee.

Duko was most recently a portfolio manager at Pimco, where he managed bank loan assets across a range of investment strategies and was responsible for secondary loan trading.

Singh was most recently portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital's global developed credit group, where he led the high-yield effort.

