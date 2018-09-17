Inovio develops H3N2 Influenza DNA vaccine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) announces that its SynCon vaccine approach using a collection of DNA antigens generated broadly protective antibody responses against the most deadly strains of the H3N2 influenza viruses from the past 50 years and provided complete protection against heterologous lethal challenge in a preclinical study.

Study results were published in the journal, Human Gene Therapy, in an article entitled, “A Synthetic Micro-Consensus DNA Vaccine Generates Comprehensive Influenza-A H3N2 Immunity and Protects Mice Against Lethal Challenge by Multiple H3N2 Viruses.” This work was supported by a grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Inovio is currently in discussions with third-party funders to support further development of the company’s technology with its advantages in promoting global human health.