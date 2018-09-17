NiSource continues lower after new gas leak detected in Boston area

NiSource (NYSE:NI) -2.2% pre-market after plunging nearly 12% on Friday following the series of deadly gas explosions and fires in three towns near Boston that occurred after too much natural gas was pumped into a section of pipe owned by the company's Columbia Gas subsidiary.

A new gas leak was reported in Lawrence, Mass., on Saturday after an odor of gas was detected but was said to be unrelated to the previous explosions.

Eversource (NYSE:ES) says it will be weeks, not days, before gas service is fully restored in the region.

In a statement issued last night, NiSource said it is developing a plan to "replace the entire affected 48-mile cast iron and bare steel pipeline system in the towns of Andover, Lawrence and North Andover with state-of-the-art plastic distribution mains and service lines, and modern safety features such as pressure regulation and excess flow valves at each premise."