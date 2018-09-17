KemPharm on go with U.S. filing for KP415 after intranasal HAP study; shares up 8% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is up 8% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of the conclusion of an intranasal human abuse potential (HAP) study of ADHD candidate KP415 (serdexmethylphenidate or SDX).

The results showed significantly lower drug liking scores compared to intranasal d-methylphenidate hydrochloride, indicating that SDX is not efficiently converted to active d-methylphenidate when snorted.

The company says the key components of the data package supporting a U.S. marketing application are now complete and it expects to file an NDA as early as Q1 2019.

