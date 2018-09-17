Chinese streaming firms dip as ByteDance reportedly plans rival TV entry

Chinese video-streaming firms are trading lower in U.S. premarket action after a report of a new rival pushing into the market.

Beijing ByteDance plans to add new film and TV drama segments to its Xigua Video app by early next year, according to the South China Morning Post.

That means exclusive digital rights to some existing shows as well as a number of original film/TV projects, according to the report. The company is looking at a paid subscription model.

Along with Xigua, ByteDance runs the popular app Douyin (known outside China as Tik Tok), which has 15-second clips and is a go-to for China's Gen Z-ers posting video.

Lower this morning: iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ), down 2.5% premarket; Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA), down 2.4% ; YY, down 1.9% ; Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), down 2.4% ; Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), down 1.6% .