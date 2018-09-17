Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/17/2018)

MYND +42% as FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the Company’s next generation product PEER 4.0.
SNMX +42% on being acquired by Firmenich.
NBEV +29% as Coca-Cola is considering a move into CBD wellness drinks.
CLRB +19% on another RPDD tag for CLR 131.
NEPT +18% on receiving Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada.
SIR +16% on merger with Government Properties Income Trust.
NEWA +14%.
ABIL +13%.
IGC +7%.
TLRY +7%.
TEVA +7% on positive analyst action.
QTT +6%.
ARGX +7% on positive mid-stage data on efgartigimod.
BLDP +5%.
