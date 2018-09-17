Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/17/2018)

MYND +42% as FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the Company’s next generation product PEER 4.0.

SNMX +42% on being acquired by Firmenich.

NBEV +29% as Coca-Cola is considering a move into CBD wellness drinks.

CLRB +19% on another RPDD tag for CLR 131.

NEPT +18% on receiving Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada.

SIR +16% on merger with Government Properties Income Trust.

NEWA +14% .

ABIL +13% .

IGC +7% .

TLRY +7% .

TEVA +7% on positive analyst action.

QTT +6% .

ARGX +7% on positive mid-stage data on efgartigimod.