On the Move

Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (09/17/2018)

|By:, SA News Editor

MYND +42% as FDA has granted Breakthrough Device designation for the Company’s next generation product PEER 4.0.

SNMX +42% on being acquired by Firmenich.

NBEV +29% as Coca-Cola is considering a move into CBD wellness drinks.

CLRB +19% on another RPDD tag for CLR 131.

NEPT +18% on receiving Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada.

SIR +16% on merger with Government Properties Income Trust.

NEWA +14%.

ABIL +13%.

IGC +7%.

TLRY +7%.

TEVA +7% on positive analyst action.

QTT +6%.

ARGX +7% on positive mid-stage data on efgartigimod.

BLDP +5%.

