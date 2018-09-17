Tesla drops after Lucid moment

There's some interesting news in the global EV sector to digest.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund signed an agreement with Lucid Motors to invest over $1B to help fund the electric vehicle maker's planned launch of its Lucid Air model in 2020.

Lucid plans to use the funding to complete engineering development and testing of the Lucid Air, as well as construct its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

EV partnership details: "Lucid and PIF are strongly aligned around the vision to create a global luxury electric car company based in the heart of Silicon Valley with world-class engineering talent. Lucid will work closely with PIF to ensure a strategic focus on quickly bringing its products to market at a time of rapid change in the automotive industry. By investing in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, PIF is gaining exposure to long-term growth opportunities, supporting innovation and technological development and driving revenue and sectoral diversification for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The ample funding from the Saudi wealth fund is of interest as well to EV players Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY). Automakers that could all be competing at similar price points in the luxury EV market in 2020 and beyond.