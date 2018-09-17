USD Partners to move forward on Canada crude by rail expansion

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) has started expansion work at the Hardisty, Alberta, crude by rail loading terminal, which will boost capacity at the facility by 50% and be completed by year end, the head of the company’s Canada unit tells Reuters.

The expansion at one of Canada's largest loading terminals will raise loading capacity to three 120-car unit trains per day, or ~225K barrels, to meet demand from producers and refinery customers coping with pipeline bottlenecks, says USDP Senior VP Jim Albertson.

USD’s plan would add a second set of loading arms and a new inside loop, allowing trains to be loaded from both sides of existing track at once.

Canada’s crude by rail exports hit a record of nearly 205K bbl/day in June and are expected to surpass 300K bbl/day by year-end, as rising oil production in western Canada has outstripped pipeline capacity.