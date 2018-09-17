Theravance Bio's revefenacin shows treatment effect in late-stage COPD studies

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH -0.3% ) and development/commercialization partner Mylan N.V. (MYL +1% ) announce new positive data from their Phase 3 program for YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The data were presented at the ERS International Congress in Paris.

Patients receiving once-daily YUPELRI for up to 52 weeks experienced average annualized exacerbation rates of 0.45 (88 mcg/day) and 0.47 (175 mcg/day) compared to 0.55 for placebo (15 - 18% reductions in COPD exacerbation rates).

Results from a 12-month safety study showed estimated annualized exacerbation rates of 0.57 and 0.38, respectively, for the two regimens of YUPELRI compared to 0.46 for Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva HandiHaler.

TBPH's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of November 13. MYL has ex-U.S. rights.

