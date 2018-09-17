Superior Plus acquires propane and butane distributor in California

Superior Plus (OTCPK:SUUIF) agrees to acquire United Liquid Gas Company, which operates as United Pacific Energy, for an undisclosed amount

UPE operates four rail terminals with ~9.8 million liters of NGL storage capacity

“The acquisition of UPE is consistent with our Evolution 2020 objective to expand the wholesale propane business through opportunistic acquisitions across North America and demonstrates our commitment to further expand our wholesale propane marketing presence in the U.S.,” said Luc Desjardins, Superior’s President and CEO. “The acquisition of UPE is our fifth acquisition in 2018 and fourth tuck-in acquisition.”

The deal is expected to close by Q4