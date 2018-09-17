Stocks slide as U.S.-China trade talks in doubt

Stocks open slightly lower, as talk of more Trump tariffs on Chinese goods - which could be announced as soon as today - has investors on the defensive; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

The tariff level reportedly would be ~10% and the duties will cover $200B worth of products; as a result, China may decline to participate in proposed trade talks later this month.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was closed while China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.1% at its lowest level in nearly four years.

In the U.S., sectors are evenly mixed but movements have been limited; energy ( +0.4% ) is the best performing sector so far while consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ) and tech ( -0.5% ) are the weakest groups so far.

All five FAANG stocks are lower, with Facebook -0.6% , Apple -1.4% , Amazon -1.8% , Netflix -0.2% and Google-parent Alphabet -0.4% .

U.S. Treasury prices are broadly lower, sending yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 bps at 3.01%.