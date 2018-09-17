Quaterra to sell certain Yerington water rights for $6.26M

Quaterra Resources (OTCQB:QTRRF) announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Singatse Peak Services LLC entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell primary ground water rights associated with its copper property in Yerington, Nevada, to Desert Pearl Farms LLC , a Yerington-based company involved in agriculture in the district, for ~$6.26M.

The deal will close when the State of Nevada Division of Water Resources approves an application to change the manner of use of the water rights from mining to agriculture, their place of use and when title is transferred to Desert Pearl.

After the sale has closed, Singatse Peak will retain about 6,700 acre-feet per year of primary ground water permitted for mining on its 51-square-mile Yerington property.