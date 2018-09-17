HighPoint Resources announces amended and restated credit agreement

HighPoint Resources (HPR +2.2% ) enters into a new amended and restated credit agreement for its revolving credit facility

The agreement extends the maturity date of the Facility by over three years to 2023 and increases the borrowing base and commitments by 67% to $500M

The increase in the borrowing base is a result of the greater value of the Northeast Wattenberg assets due to ongoing development

HPR currently has no amounts drawn on the facility.

The bank syndicate was arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, as well as includes 11 participating lenders.