CRSP Therapeutics teams up with ViaCyte in diabetes; investors unmoved, shares down 5%

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -4.7% ) has agreed to collaborate with privately held ViaCyte to develop and commercialize gene-edited allogeneic stem cell therapies to treat diabetes. The partnership will leverage ViaCyte's know-how in generating pancreatic-lineage cells from stem cells and delivering them to patients with CRISPR's expertise in gene editing.

Under the terms of the agreement, CRSP will pay ViaCyte $15M upfront in cash or stock. ViaCyte has the option, under certain circumstances, to receive an additional $10M from CRSP in convertible debt. The companies will jointly explore the development of an immune-evasive stem cell line as a first step. Once a product candidate has been identified, they will jointly develop and commercialize.

The selling pressure may be due to the absence of an update on the FDA clinical hold on CTX001 in sickle cell disease, in place since May.

