TE Connectivity sells its Subsea Communications business to Cerberus Capital for $325M

TE Connectivity (TEL +0.4% ) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Subsea Communications business to Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., a global leader in alternative investing, for $325M in cash.

SubCom is a leading global supplier of subsea communications systems with ~$700M in revenue, based on FY18 expectations.

TE Connectivity expects to use proceeds from the sale to fund share repurchases.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the 1Q19 and is subject to customary closing conditions.