Report: Vodafone eyes tower sale, sheds support jobs

Vodafone (VOD +0.9% ) may be edging up to a huge sell-off of towers as it looks to rebalance its portfolio and again take a stab at a giant pile of debt.

Incoming CEO Mark Read told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia conference that he might pursue selling tens of thousands of tower sites, the Financial Times reports.

That would put a dent in debt that stands at €31B.

He also noted the company will shed about 1,700 jobs at contact centers in Egypt, India and Romania, with "robots" increasingly dealing with routine support issues.