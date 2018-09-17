Goldman sees rising U.S. rates `boiling the frog' on risk appetite: Bloomberg

Global investors may be underestimating headwinds to financial assets as a result of rising U.S. interest rates, Bloomberg reports, citing a report by Goldman Sachs strategists Charles Himmelberg and James Weldon.

Goldman forecasts the real rate on three-month U.S. Treasury bills will diverge from other real rates and the developed and developing world over the next 18 months.

“As the rate of return on safe assets rises, the appeal of risky assets falls, and we increasingly worry that rising trend in U.S. real rates vs. global rates is ‘boiling the frog’ on risk appetite,” according to the report.

“Looking ahead, and across risk markets more broadly, the experience in EM markets over the summer provides a timely reminder that global risk appetite is becoming increasingly fragile as real rates in the U.S. press increasingly higher," the authors wrote.

U.S. 3-month Treasury bill yield +0.5 basis point to 2.158%. YTD, the bill's yield has risen almost 77 bps.

ETFs: STPP, FLAT

