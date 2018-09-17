CrowdStrike signs on as an inaugural participant in Secureworks’ new Red Cloak Partner Program

CrowdStrike® Inc. and Secureworks® (SCWX -1.2% ) announced that they will bring a new level of advanced endpoint threat detection to the marketplace by teaming up to apply Secureworks’ Red Cloak behavioral analytics and intelligence to CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform data.

Partnership will integrate Secureworks’ Red Cloak™ Behavioral Analytics with CrowdStrike’s Endpoint Protection Platform.

“Secureworks and CrowdStrike can now offer the rich integration of product, intelligence, insight and service that our clients have been asking for.” says Wendy Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business and Product Strategy at Secureworks.