BorgWarner wins contracts with two leading Chinese automakers

BorgWarner (BWA) says it was selected to supply its on-axis P2 drive module and electro-hydraulic control unit for hybrid-electric vehicles to two "leading" Chinese original equipment manufacturers.

The company says it won the high-volume programs based on the technological advantages of the P2 modules and after close collaboration between the company's global research and development centers and local Chinese engineering capability.

With the two new awards, BorgWarner will now have content on 18 P2 hybrid transmissions by 2023 serving various global OEMs and spanning multiple vehicle platforms.

