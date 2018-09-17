H&M reports Q3 sales development

H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY +18.4% ) reports Q3 sales including VAT of SEK 64,800M (+9% Y/Y); sales excluding VAT amounted to SEK55,821M (+4% in local currency).

H&M group’s transition efforts to face shift within the industry, has contributed to a gradually improved sales development, as well as increased market share in many markets

However, sales and cost development in select markets such as the US, France, Italy and Belgium were affected by issues during the implementation of new logistics systems.

Nine months report will be announced on 28 Sep.