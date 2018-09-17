Barrick Gold wants Chinese partners for Tanzania mines, Thornton says

Barrick Gold (ABX +2% ) may cut another 400 jobs in middle management after already slimming down by half and seek Chinese partners for its troubled Tanzania operations, executive chair John Thornton told the Globe and Mail in an interview over the weekend.

Thornton says there is "an almost 100%” chance the Chinese will get involved in ABX’s broken projects in Tanzania, because the Chinese bring capital, technical expertise and political connections in Africa and parts of Latin America that Canadian and American mining companies cannot match.

"It’s one thing to be a Canadian company. It’s another to have China as your partner,” Thornton says. "We need financial and political risk mitigation. If I know one thing, I know this is right. We have the thinnest talent in the most difficult areas and we can’t develop all these projects alone."

Thornton also says he is exploring the idea of forming a copper company with Chinese miners; copper is ABX’s second-most important product, producing 413M lbs. last year.