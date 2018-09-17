More on Butler National's Q1 results

Butler National (OTCQB:BUKS) reported Q1 revenue growth of 15% Y/Y to $13.4M.

Segment revenue: Professional services $7.95M (+7% Y/Y) and Aerospace products $5.45M (+30% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating margin improved by 118 bps to 6.7%. Segment operating margins: Professional services 7% up by 210 bps and Aerospace products declined by 50 bps to 6.5%.

G&A expenses increased by 27.8% Y/Y to $1.69M.

Total inventories increased by 5.5% Y/Y to $7.51M.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.54M, compared to $932k a year ago.

Company has cash balance of $7.54M as of July 31, 2018.

