BMO cuts Micron's price target on DRAM pricing

BMO Capital Markets reiterates a Market Perform rating on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) but cuts the price target to $45, a 1.5% upside.

Analyst Ambrish Srivastava: “While the investment community has been in general wary about NAND pricing for some time, it is the weakness in DRAM pricing, which we believe has caught investors by surprise. We believe downward estimate revisions for Micron are just beginning. Our estimates remain below those of consensus.”

Micron shares are down 1.9% to $43.46.

