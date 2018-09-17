Petrobras aims to boost production in 2019, cut debt by $10B

Petrobras (PBR +1.9% ) plans to raise production by as much as 10% to ~2.3M bbl/day next year and cut net debt by $10B, CFO Rafael Grisolia says.

PBR - the world’s most indebted oil company - is on course to reduce debt to $69B by year-end 2018 from $106B in 2014, despite falling short of its $21B asset sales target, Grisolia tells Reuters in an interview.

A $10B reduction in net debt would reach a ratio of 2x net debt-to-EBITDA, the CFO says, and the company aims to continue cutting debt until the ratio hits 1x-1.5x, which would put the company in line with global oil majors.

Over the next 5-6 years upon achieving debt restructuring targets, PBR may consider foreign investments to facilitate exports of rising production from the development of Brazil's deepwater pre-salt fields, Grisolia says.