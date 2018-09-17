JPMorgan starts offering some preferred stock and to redeem some

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.1% ) starts an offering of fixed-rate non-cumulative preferred stock series DD, which will be represented by depositary shares.

Also, the bank plans to redeem a portion of 600,00 outstanding shares of fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, serie I on Oct. 30, 2018. These shares are represented by 6M depositary shares, with each serie I depositary share representing 1/10th interest in a share of series I preferred stock.

The aggregate liquidation value of the series I preferred stock that JPM intends to redeem will be equal to the liquidation value of the shares of series DD preferred stock that are issued upon the closing of the offering, which is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 21, 2018.