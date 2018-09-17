The Stars Group updates on Sky Betting & Gaming

The Stars Group (TSG +1.6% ) is out with a business acquisition report on its deal to add Sky Betting & Gaming.

"We are excited about its potential as the fastest growing and one of the largest online and mobile sports betting and gaming businesses in the UK, the world's largest regulated online gaming market."

"The transaction with The Stars Group will allow us to offer our best-in-class products to a truly global audience. We enter the rest of 2018 and head into 2019 as part of one of the world's largest publicly listed online gaming companies, and I am excited about the opportunities that this combination presents."

In FY18, Sky Betting & Gaming generated 13% growth in stakes to £3.86B and generated a betting net win margin of 10.5% vs. 8.7% in FY17.

Total revenue was up 30% to £670M and adjusted EBITDA jumped 43% to £208M.

