Report: Spotify nearing launch in Middle East/North Africa

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is preparing to launch its streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa, according to Dubai's Gulf News.

That report is based on an internal mail the news service saw.

The company's looking for six advertisers who would spend about $200,000 each ahead of the rollout, where it will join local streamer Anghami as well as Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Licensing issues may have delayed Spotify's entry into the region, but it's been hiring for local positions since earlier this year and is currently seeking a Dubai-based "CRM and social manager." (h/t Bloomberg)