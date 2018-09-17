ASLAN Pharma faces longer timeline for China study of varlitinib + capecitabine in biliary tract cancer

Citing the need for a protocol amendment to ensure that its China-based study of varlitinib plus capecitabine (second-line setting) in patients with advanced/metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) will provide an accurate assessment of varlitinib's efficacy, ASLN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN +1.2% ) will modify the enrollment criteria.

The review and implementation of the voluntary amendment should take about four months. In the meantime, recruitment in the 68-subject trial will continue. The company will update investors again in early 2019.

ASLN says the reason for the change is worse-than-expected response rates in the first-line setting prior to participation in its second-line study. In the first 27 subjects, the first-line response rate was ~7% and progression-free survival (PFS) was 2.7 months, well below the 26% and 8 months observed in the ABC-02 study of cisplatin + gemcitabine, the current standard-of-care for first-line BTC.

So far, in 14 participants who have received a six-week scan, the disease control rate (DCR) was 50% (1 partial responder + 6 with stable cancer). In the first-line setting, the DCR in the same 14 patients was ~43% (2 partial responders + 4 with stable cancer).