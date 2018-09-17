ArcBest falls after Off Wall Street warning

ArcBest (ARCB -6.6% ) falls sharply after Off Wall Street initiates a short recommendation.

Off Wall Street sets a price target of $35.95 vs. the 52-week trading range of $28.50 to $51.45.

UPDATED: ArcBest says the issues raised in the Off Wall Street report were off-balance sheet "long-term contingent liabilities related to pensions that are not required by accounting rules to be recognized" and not an accounting issue as characterized first by StreetInsider.com. Off Wall Street has not responded to an inquiry on its report. Seeking Alpha will update the post if new information is received.