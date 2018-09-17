GrowGeneration acquires HeavyGardens.com

GrowGeneration (OTCQX:GRWG -1.6% ) announced it has purchased HeavyGardens.com, an online seller of hydroponic and grow supplies, which generates over 100k views per month.

HeavyGardens.com is projected to generate over $5M in sales for GrowGen for FY19.

"The acquisition of HeavyGardens adds another sales channel for growers to find and shop with GrowGenertion. HeavyGardens has grown month over month by 10% and since its launch in July of 2017, it has quickly become a leader in the online sales of hydroponic supplies. GrowGen will leverage this online platform to increase its sales, add new commercial customers, as well as allow online shoppers to interact with our staff of over 100 professional growers and product specialists”, commented Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and CEO GrowGeneration.