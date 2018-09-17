Reuters: Bayer puts stake in chemical park operator up for sale

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.4% ) is inviting bids for its 60% stake in chemical park operator Currenta after failing to agree on a sale to its former chemicals subsidiary Covestro (OTCPK:COVTY), Reuters reports, adding that initial bids are expecting by the middle of October.

Currenta, which operates infrastructure facilities at German chemical complexes in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen, could be valued at more than €1B ($1.2B) and possibly €2B, according to the report.

Currenta mostly supplies Bayer’s former subsidiaries Covestro and the special chemicals company Lanxess (OTCPK:LNXSF), which owns the remaining 40% in Currenta, with electricity, steam and natural gas.