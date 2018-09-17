More on Marketing Alliance Q1 results

Marketing Alliance (OTCPK:MAAL) reports Q1 revenue growth of 6.5% to $7.9M, largely due to higher commission and fee revenue in the insurance business and a 23% increase in construction revenue.

Operating loss was $175K compared to operating loss of $8K Y/Y, the difference was primarily due to increases in expenses in the family entertainment business specifically to grow revenue.

Operating EBITDA was $4,654 compared to $184K Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents of ~$4M; working capital of $9.4M and shareholders’ equity of $10.2M.

Previously: Marketing Alliance reports Q1 results (Sept. 17)