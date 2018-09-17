Lehman Brothers Inc. trustee winds down estate, 10 years after bankruptcy

Ten years after Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy, the trustee in charge of liquidating Lehman Brothers Inc. says the estate is in its final phase.

Of about 140,000 claims asserted at the beginning of the liquidation, the only remaining unresolved general claims matter is a single consolidated adversary proceeding addressing 381 claims filed by former LBI employees seeking payment of deferred compensation.

Secured, priority, and administrative creditors have received 100% distributions, says trustee James W. Giddens.

General creditors last week received their sixth distribution, bringing the cumulative payout on allowed unsecured general creditor claims to 39.75%.

There are no remaining disputed customer claims. Distributions on allowed customer claims are complete, and the customer estate is closed.

In total, the trustee has administered more than $123B of assets.

