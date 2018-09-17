Avis extends partnership with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

Avis (CAR -1.6% ) has renewed its multi-year agreement with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to continue its designation as the official vehicle rental partner of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto FC.

“Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has been a great partner and has allowed us to engage customers, drive rentals and generate new business opportunities,” said Beth Kinerk, Senior Vice President, Sales, Avis Budget Group (CAR). “We’re excited to renew our agreement with them and build upon our customer engagement efforts in Canada.”