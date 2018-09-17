Unum Therapeutics' ACTR707 shows encouraging action in blood cancer study; shares up 2%

Unum Therapeutics (UMRX +2.4% ) is up on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary data from its ATTCK-20-03 clinical trial evaluating ACTR707, combined with Roche's Rituxan (rituximab), in patients with relapsed/refractory CD20-positive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The results were presented at the CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference on September 30 in New York City.

Half of the patients (n=3/6) receiving the first dose level (40M ACTR+ T cells) achieved complete responses. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed in any of the four DLT-evaluable patients.

CEO Chuck Wilson says, “These preliminary clinical data suggest that complete responses may be achieved without cytokine release syndrome, further validating the potential of our proprietary ACTR technology platform. The ATTCK-20-03 trial is a key element of our strategy to develop novel therapeutics for patients with no available treatment options.”

Enrollment in the second dose cohort (60M ACTR+ T cells) has been completed. Updated data will be presented later this year (most likely at ASH in December).

The company says ACTR707 is an Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR) construct made from the patient's own T cells, harvested from the blood via leukapheresis, engineered to incorporate the ACTR transgene, expanded, then infused back into the patient where it mobilzes (with the biologic drug) a cytotoxic cellular response to attack antibody-labeled cancer cells.