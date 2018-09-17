Telecom Italia higher amid succession speculation

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) is up 5.5% in U.S. trading and was halted in Milan, limit up.

Chatter is pointing to a reason for the jump: a paywalled article in Milano Finanza that suggests shareholders could push for boardmember Alfredo Altavilla to succeed current CEO Amos Genish.

Altavilla was a close aide to Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, and resigned as the company's European chief after being passed over to become the new CEO following Marchionne's illness this summer. Marchionne died in July the week after relinquishing the top spot.