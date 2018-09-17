Egypt inks deepwater oil and gas deal with Shell, Petronas worth ~$1B

Egypt has signed a deepwater oil and gas exploration deal with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Malaysia’s Petronas worth ~$1B for eight wells in its West Nile Delta, the petroleum ministry said over the weekend.

The country also signed a second $10M deal with Rockhopper, Kuwait Energy and Canada’s Dover Corp. for exploration in its Western Desert.

Egypt hopes to become a regional hub for the trade of liquefied natural gas after a string of major discoveries in recent years including Zohr, which holds ~30T cf of gas.