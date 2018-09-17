Citigroup hires three investment bankers focusing on software: Reuters

Citigroup (C +0.1% ) hires three investment bankers for its technology investment group focusing on software in the U.S. and Europe, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

Brian Marshall, from Credit Suisse, will join the bank as co-head of software.

Jim Mackey, formerly with Blackberry, will be chairman of software based in San Francisco.

Yishai Fransis, from from Deutsche Bank, will be a managing director in Citi's London office in October as head of European, Middle East, and Africa technology.

